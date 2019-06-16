Robert Norbert BertkeDecember 7, 1945 - June 4, 2019Robert Norbert (Bob) Bertke, born in Maria Stein, Ohio, passed away in Austin, Texas, on June 4, 2019.Bob was born to Alvin and Alvina Bertke on December 7, 1945. Following his graduation from Marion Local High School, Bob joined The United States Army where he proudly served his country for two years, receiving an honorable discharge in 1965. Bob returned to Columbus, Ohio, where he attended The Ohio State University and concurrently began his career.Bob married his wife of fifty years, Linda Wentzel, in 1968. Together they raised two sons, Robert and Steven and several Labrador Retrievers. He remained a loyal Buckeye fan his entire life, and enjoyed his Saturday afternoon football. He loved taking trips to tropical locations with his wife and searching for that lost shaker of salt. When his three grandchildren were born, you could find him sitting front row at their sporting or school events. Farming was in his blood, and he tended gardens large and small where ever he took his family. He was always quick with a 'dad joke' that showed he was having a good time and loved the people around him.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Alvina; siblings, Mary, Jeanette, Don and Tom.Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Linda; son, Rob; son, Steve and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Courtney, Katrena, and J.T.; faithful dog companion, Cody; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to American Heart Association in Bob's name.Arrangements by:Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home14501 N. IH-35Pflugerville, Texas 78660(512) 251-4118Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
