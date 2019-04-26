Travis Grady BerryhillApril 27, 1926 - April 22, 2019On Monday, April 22, 2019, Travis Grady "Bud" Berryhill passed away at 92. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 829 Shiloh Church Road, Crawford, Texas, with arrangements by Cole Funeral Home, McGregor, Texas. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.Mr. Berryhill was born on April 27, 1926, in Elgin, Oklahoma, to Frank and Gertha (Morrison) Berryhill. He married Joyce Ruth McLuney on December 21, 1947 and together they raised two sons, Roger and Michael and two daughters, Janet and Linda. Travis was a man of faith. He was ordained a Deacon in 1956 at Danieldale Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas and faithfully served his Lord and Savior for the remainder of his days. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit but, make no mistake, he certainly made his opinion known when he felt it was important. Travis enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling tales of "the good old days." In his later years, he was well known as a dapper dresser with his Stetson hat, signature bow tie, and wingtip oxford shoes. Travis maintained his sense of humor until the end. He loved people and people loved him.Preceding him in death were his wife, Joyce; infant son, Jerry Lynn, granddaughter, Kayla Berryhill; his parents; and eleven siblings.Survivors include sons, Roger and wife, Pamela, of Gatesville, Michael and wife, Laurel, of Gatesville; daughters, Janet Patterson and husband, Lanny, of McGregor, and Linda Elder, of Austin; ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends too numerous to list.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Bluebonnet Hospice and the caring staff at Westview Manor.In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
