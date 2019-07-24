Roger BerryMay 28, 1951 - July 20, 2019Roger Berry passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 25, at Littlepage Funeral Home in Mart. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Riesel. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, at the funeral home. LittlepageSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

