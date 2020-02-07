Linda Kay BerryOct. 10, 1946 - Jan. 28, 2020Linda Kay Berry passed away January 28, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, at Second B.C. Burial will follow at Doris Miller.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
