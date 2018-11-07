Judy Kay BerrySept. 1, 1953 - Oct. 3, 2018Service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Brazos Park East, Cameron Park on the MLK side.Judy Kay Berry entered into Heaven on October 3, 2018, fighting courageously against cancer. She was very passionate about her family. She enjoyed cooking and being outdoors.Preceded in death by her father, James and step-mother, Dorothy; mother, Beatrice and step-father, R.V.; husband, Larry; sisters, Lola and husband, Leslie, and Peggy.She is survived by her son, James; daughter, Kristi; sister, Patricia and husband, Terry; brother, Michael and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Michael, Travis, and Shane.In lieu of flowers, the family ask to please contact them personally.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

