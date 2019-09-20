Johnnie Fay BerryDec. 6, 1954 - Sept. 10, 2019Johnnie Fay Benson Berry passed away September 10, 2019. Services will be at 11 am, Saturday, September 21, at Second Baptist Church. Viewing will be from 10 am to 6 pm, Friday, September 20, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

