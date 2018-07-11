Carra BerrySept. 12, 1957 - July 10, 2018Carra Sue Berry, born Sept 12, 1957, to Jayhugh and Oneta Leutwyler in Roseville, CA, graduated to heaven, July 10, 2018, where she is reunited in Christ with her mother, Oneta Buice Leutwyler, and many other friends and family.Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 13, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A visitation with the family will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 12, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Carra devoted years of her life to ministering to the homeless at Dallas International Street Church before serving as an elder, intercessor, and church mother at Gloryland Church in Waco, TX.She graduated from Lorena High School and received an Associates Degree from Ashworth College. Carra had a successful career as a Human Resource Professional but preferred her role as loving mother and grandmother.Her beautiful amazing life will forever be cherished in the lives of her daughter, Brandi and husband, Jay Arnold; son, Brandon and wife, Jeanie Berry; grandchildren, Joselyn Arnold, Landyn, Haven and Zaryn Berry, extend her legacy of love into the next generation. She is also survived by her father, Jayhugh Leutwyler, Jr.; brothers, Jeb and Barbara Leutwyler, Young and Sandra Leutwyler; and her favorite sissy, Mollie Leutwyler Smith and their children.In lieu of flowers please send donations to Feed-A-Family Ministry at Glorylandwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
