Patsy R. Johnson BernardApril 14, 1949 - August 29, 2019Patsy Ruth Johnson Bermard was a native of Longview, Texas and longtime resident of Waco, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Family visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 6, at the funeral home.Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, at New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. 6th St. Waco, Texas 76707. Buril will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Mr. Lawrence D. Bernard; daughters, Ms. Andrea N. Bernard and Ms. Amber L. Bernard; aunt, Mrs. Dolly M. Johnson of Longview, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

