Lawrence Douglas BernardAugust 23, 2019 - September 16, 2019Rev. Lawrence D. Bernard passed away September 16, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, at New Hope Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, at the Funeral Home. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery.He leaves to cherish two daughters, Ms. Andrea N. Bernard and Ms. Amber L. Bernard; mother, Mrs. Melba E. Marshall; and brother, Mr. Williard Marshall. He was preceded in death by his wife Mrs. Patsy R. Bernard.

