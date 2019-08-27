Alfredo BernalJan. 4, 1967 - Aug. 23, 2019Alfredo "Freddie" Bernal passed away Friday August 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 29 at St. Louis Catholic Church with burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home.Freddie was born January 4, 1967. He grew up in Waco with his family. He loved wrestling, playing guitar, listening to his favorite music, and dancing. He enjoyed writing and spending time with his family. Freddie was a mischievous jokester and was spoiled by many. He was a lively and loving soul and touched everyone's heart who came in contact with him. He will be greatly missed.Freddie is survived by his parents, Jose and Francisca Bernal; his siblings, Jessy and spouse, Teodoro Coronado along with their daughters, Christina, Cynthia, and Francine; Ana and spouse, John E. Olvera along with their daughters, Briana and Brittany; Yolanda and significant other, Ron Salas and sons, Jacob and Joaquin; and Jose Bernal Jr. and significant other, Crystal Cruz and sons Constancio and AJ; as well as many neices and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Teenager arrested, accused of raping girl
-
Two Waco ISD trustees voice concern with superintendent pick
-
Girl's mother testifies she caught husband leaving daughter's bedroom
-
Robinson man gets life in prison without parole in sexual abuse of stepdaughter
-
Marlin police chief under criminal investigation kills himself
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.