Alfredo BernalJan. 4, 1967 - Aug. 23, 2019Alfredo "Freddie" Bernal passed away Friday August 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 29 at St. Louis Catholic Church with burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home.Freddie was born January 4, 1967. He grew up in Waco with his family. He loved wrestling, playing guitar, listening to his favorite music, and dancing. He enjoyed writing and spending time with his family. Freddie was a mischievous jokester and was spoiled by many. He was a lively and loving soul and touched everyone's heart who came in contact with him. He will be greatly missed.Freddie is survived by his parents, Jose and Francisca Bernal; his siblings, Jessy and spouse, Teodoro Coronado along with their daughters, Christina, Cynthia, and Francine; Ana and spouse, John E. Olvera along with their daughters, Briana and Brittany; Yolanda and significant other, Ron Salas and sons, Jacob and Joaquin; and Jose Bernal Jr. and significant other, Crystal Cruz and sons Constancio and AJ; as well as many neices and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.