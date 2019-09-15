Jerome BergstadJuly 26, 1947 - Sept. 13, 2019Jerome "Jerry" Ray Bergstad passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A Rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Jerome was born July 26, 1947, in Minot, North Dakota, to Raymond and Mildred Bergstad. Jerome was owner of Lolita's resaurant.Jerry was a devout husband for 47 years, loving father, and caring grandfather. He never met a stranger a day in his life. His smile and laugh will live on through many. There will never be enough words to describe him. He will always be loved and remembered.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin DuWayne Bergstad; and nephew, Shane Shipman.He is survived by his wife, Dolores "Lolita" Bergstad; son, Jeremie "J Dawg" Ray Bergstad; daughters, Andrea "Tinky" Lynn Bergstad and Monika Selma Bergstad-Long; son-in-law, David Lyn Long; and grandchildren, Jaxson, Jamison, Mallori and Andrea Lupita.Pallbearers are Wayne Shipman, Shawn Shipman, Antonio Flores, Anthony D'Agostino, Orlando Gonzales, Eric Ibarra, Gregorio Monrial, Zachary Ibarra, Carlos Mack, James Quattrocchi, Nicolas Maddox, and Zachary Maddox.Honorary Pallbearers are Jaxson Long, Jamison Long, Scott Hanks and Shane Shipman.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

