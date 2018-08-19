Eugene BergquistJuly 7, 1932 - August 17, 2018Gene Bergquist, 86, husband of Darlene Bergquist, passed away, August 17, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 25, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Visitation will take place prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m.Gene was born, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Leslie and Jeanette Bergquist. He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. After retiring from the military, he enjoyed a long, successful career in real estate.Gene had many interests including hunting, boating, fishing, cooking, reading, and spending time with friends and family. He and Darlene spent many wonderful years at the Lake of the Ozarks, first as "weekenders," and then as full-time residents. He liked to travel, and Florida was a favorite winter vacation spot. Most of all he loved spending time with Darlene, to whom he was married for 38 years.Gene was preceded in death by his parents; son, Leslie Alex; and grandson, John David.He is survived by his wife, Darlene; son, Rick and wife, Cindy; daughter, Cheryl and husband, Ed; daughter, Roxanne and husband, Randy; daughter, Jeanne and husband, Bob; daughter, Vicki and husband, Kent; ten grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.Special thanks to Drs. Barbin, Attai, Pattillo, and Starr for the care they provided Gene.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Caritas of Waco, 300 South 15th Street, Waco, TX 76701; (254-753-4593).The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

