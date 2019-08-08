Jerry Berger, Sr.May 17, 1951 - Aug. 3, 2019Jerry Michael Berger, Sr., 68, of Waco, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Providence Hospice Place surrounded by his loving family. Services will be 9 a.m. Saturday, August 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., with burial at Waco Memorial Park.Jerry was born May 17, 1951 in Waco and lived here all his life. After graduating from Waco High School in 1969, Jerry worked at Ray's Gun Shop in his early career, then began at O.K. Machine & Tool in Woodway. When it closed, Jerry worked at Hercules in McGregor for many years before it closed. His last employment was at TYMCO, Inc. in Waco where he was a machinist and shop foreman for 21 years until retiring in 2017. He continued to work there as a consultant three days week until his health forced him to remain at home. The Young family and friends at TYMCO held a special place in Jerry's heart.Jerry enjoyed working on old, classic Buicks. He put them together, raced them, and showed them too. He was most proud of his First Place Award with his Saturn Yellow 1970 Buick GSX Stage 1. He has been a member of the GS Club of America for 34 years. He loved going every year to the GS Nationals in Bowling Green, KY with his wife, Pam, and later with his sons.His most recent hobby after retirement was metal detecting. He and Jerry Jr. would go out often and return with their treasures and be so proud! He would go as often as he could with his friend, Tom, and detect until his health declined. Jerry loved his family and friends more than anything.He was predeceased by his parents, Tommie and Ruby Berger; a brother, Thomas; and a half-sister, Doris Donald.Jerry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Pam Jones Berger; sons, Jerry Michael Berger Jr. and David Walter Berger; brother, Charles Berger and wife, Brenda; and five-year-old granddaughter, Nellie Faye Marsh of Colorado, who he adored. She called him "Grumpy." He also leaves many nieces and nephews, and friends across the world.Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Compton, Joe Reese, David DeRosier, Matt Gordon, Adam Kay, and Tom Daniels.In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Jerry's name may be made to the charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
