Teresa Lynn BergeneOct. 19, 1957 - Aug. 22, 2019Tere (Teresa) Lynn Bergene, the greatest warrior, mama bear, and most loving Nina the world has known suddenly passed on August 22, 2019. She spent the last 8 years trying to kick cancer in the butt. Because she was so stubborn and loved life so fully, we were sure she was going to win, especially since she hated losing so much. Her fight and strength inspired her family to be strong with her through her battle. We suspect she is flying high in the sky right now with her momma, Norma Jean, her little brother, Gary, and her youngest son, Julien. We also suspect that she had a few things to say to cancer on the way up, but someone somewhere wouldn't let us say that. She loved us fully and dearly and was a fierce protector of us all. We are confident that she will still have our backs from above and continue to be proud of us and our accomplishments. Tere was a coffee lover, beach lover, photographer, not a fan of the #45, sunglasses collector, singer, family chef, gardener, family news anchor (she kept us updated on what was happening in the world and the weather), family reminderer (she would send every one of us texts to send so and so a birthday message or to buy a gift for someone). She was also the absolute best gift-giver who never forgot to send a card or the perfect gift to each of us. Her favorite jobs in the world were being a Nina (#1) and a mother (#2). A close third was giving us all unsolicited advice because her heart was so full of love. Now that we think about it, maybe her heart stopped because her love for us exceeded capacity. She leaves behind her lifelong partner in crime, Thomas Mitchell, her children Shawntay (Niels) Skjoldager and Skyler (Julie) Williams, grandbabies Trey Geltmeier, Syrenidie, Dalyse, Jayson, and Olivia, her sister Kristi Moore, nephew Mikah, and niece Lissa Marie Mitchell, stepfather Fred Hood, and her beloved fur baby Sissy and grand fur baby Aston.She will be missed more than we can express, but we know that our fierce protector is still watching over us and will do her best to keep sending us reminders to be the best humans we can be so we will be on the lookout for those.We know that she would be thrilled if you did one of these three things in her honor: 1) Live an all-in #CannonBallLife 2) Get regular checkups, and 3) Go blue!Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
