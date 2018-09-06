Geneva BergemannNov. 1, 1934 - Aug. 27, 2018Geneva Bergemann, 83, of Waco passed away Monday, August 27, 2018. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas, with Pastor Mia Lozano of Riverside Community Church officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 7, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Geneva was born in Waco on November 1, 1934, to Henry and Crecencia Gonzales. She was adopted by an uncle and aunt, Joe M. and Betty Gonzales, and also step-mother, Mercedes Gonzales. She attended South Elementary, South Junior High School and graduated from Waco High School.She was a veteran of the United States Air Force and achieved the rank of Airman First Class. After her military service she worked at Wm. Cameron and Co., Vaughan Abstract Co., Home Abstract and Title Company, Schmidt Engraving, and as a demonstrator for ASM at Sams Club and Wal-Mart.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Bergemann; two sisters, Beatrice Rodriguez and Irene Barrientez; two brothers, Henry Gonzales and Richard Gonzales; dear friend and husband Gene's first cousin, Bill Erck.She is survived by her son, Ralph Paul Christensen; daughter-in-law, Pat Christensen; her grandchildren, Maria Romy Rivera and husband, Andrew Prado, Rosa Linda Rivera, Vanessa Hughes and David Summers; her great grandchildren, Anthony Rivera and wife, Ashley, Geneva Le'Andra Rivera and David Balderas, Sabrina Gutierrez, Ralph Rivera, Alisandra Becerra, Keyana Gutierrez, Jonah Prado, Elijah Becerra, Mariya Rivera, Amaya Rivera, Madison Summers, Aubriana Smith and Preston Summers; and her great-great granddaughter, Ella Skye Rivera; from her adoptive parents, a brother, Joe Gonzales, Jr., and a sister, Sulma Gonzales; from her birth parents, seven brothers, Alfred, Joe, Pete, Robert, Charles, Steve and Paul Gonzales; three sisters, Carol Romero, Mary Louise Gonzalez and Dorothy Gonzales; dearest friends, Karen Erck, June Newman and Ann Lee. She was also known as "Granny" to and held a special place in her heart for Priscilla Resendez and Candy Joe Resendez.Pallbearers will be Anthony Rivera, Candy Joe Resendez, Ralph Paul Rivera, Jonah Prado, David Balderas and David Summers.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
