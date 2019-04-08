Wanda BensonJan. 20, 1933 - April 6, 2019Wanda Lou Benson, 86, passed away peacefully April 6, 2019, surrounded by family. Funeral services will be 10 am, Tuesday, April 9, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A visitation with the family will begin at 9 am, prior to the service.Wanda was born January 20, 1933, in Merkel, Texas, to Avanell and Burnet Wesley Strother. She had two brothers and five sisters. She retired as a Plant Manager of a sewing factory in Meridian, Texas. She continued to work by babysitting and cleaning houses for many years. She took great pride in working in her yard and on her land in Bellmead, Texas. She was very loving and funny, always made everyone laugh. She loved the Lord, Texas Rangers, Baylor womens basketball and trying her luck at the casinos.Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Jack H. Flick; her husband of 40 years, Durward "Buddy" W. Benson; daughter, Mollie Crelia; and niece, Sue Parsons.Wanda is survived by daughter, Jackie Coryell and husband, John; grandchildren, Michelle, Michael, Myron, John, and Jarret; great-grandchildren, Justin, Laken, Dillion, James, Madison, Jeremiah, Jace, Jack, Malichia, Jeremiah James, Corbin, Zoe, and Grace; great-great-grandchildren, Gavin, Avanell Rose, Reise, and Georgia.She is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
