Lucus R. BensonNov. 24, 1996 - Nov. 3, 2018Lucus R. Benson, 21, passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018. Graveside services will be 1 pm, Tuesday, November 13, at Rosemound Cemetery, Waco. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 pm, Monday, November 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive,Waco.Lucus was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua Weaver; father, Kenneth Benson; grandparents, Durward Benson, Wanda Hodges, and Dennis Kirkpatrick.He is survived by his mother, Melissa Kirkpatrick; sister, Alexus Kirkpatrick; brother, Michael Weaver; grandmother, Linda Charanza; special friends, Rachael and Sueann; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

