Sandra BenoitAug. 20, 1961 - Jan. 7, 2019Sandra "Cindy" Lorraine Benoit, age 57, of Copperas Cove, Texas, went home to the Lord on Monday, January 7, 2019. She will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 18, 2019, at Rosemound Cemetery located at 3201 S. 12th St., Waco, TX.Sandra was born on August 20, 1961 to Mildred Edison Teague and Gerald Smith, Sr. Sandra was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.Sandra was preceded in death by sister, Lisa Johnson; father, Gerald Smith, Sr.; grandparents, Willie Jewel Smith, and Jim and Alice Edison.She is survived by mother, Mildred Teague; daughters, Shyanne Benoit and Stormy Benoit; son, Dustin Cleveland; grandchildren, Kayden, Rylen, Christian, Kaden Lee, Marisa, and Caeson; sister, Brenda Andrews; brother, Gerald Smith, Jr., half-brother, Larry Smith; nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends."Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever." Psalm 23:6Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.