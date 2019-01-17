Sandra BenoitAug. 20, 1961 - Jan. 7, 2019Sandra "Cindy" Lorraine Benoit, age 57, of Copperas Cove, Texas, went home to the Lord on Monday, January 7, 2019. She will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 18, 2019, at Rosemound Cemetery located at 3201 S. 12th St., Waco, TX.Sandra was born on August 20, 1961 to Mildred Edison Teague and Gerald Smith, Sr. Sandra was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.Sandra was preceded in death by sister, Lisa Johnson; father, Gerald Smith, Sr.; grandparents, Willie Jewel Smith, and Jim and Alice Edison.She is survived by mother, Mildred Teague; daughters, Shyanne Benoit and Stormy Benoit; son, Dustin Cleveland; grandchildren, Kayden, Rylen, Christian, Kaden Lee, Marisa, and Caeson; sister, Brenda Andrews; brother, Gerald Smith, Jr., half-brother, Larry Smith; nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends."Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever." Psalm 23:6Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

