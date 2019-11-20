Ruby BennettJuly 17, 1941 - Nov. 10, 2019Ruby Bennett, transitioned into her new life November 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, Nov. 23, in the chapel of Dorsey Keatts. Interment to follow at Doris MillerDorsey Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
