Elaine BennettMay 15, 1945 - May 17, 2019Elaine Bennett, 74, of Riesel, TX, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Aaron Haveron and Mike Zipperlin officiating. Burial will follow at Riesel Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, at the funeral home.Elaine was born May 15, 1945, in Marlin, Texas, to Cleve and Bessie Sutton. She was married to Don Bennett on November 7, 2001. She grew up a tomboy and loved the outdoors and watching her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. Her greatest joy was time spent with her children and grandchildren. She had a kind and loving heart and always put the needs of others above her own. Always a caregiver, she spent the last years caring for her husband, Don, who passed away in June 2018.Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Bennett; and brothers, Joe Sutton and Tom Sutton.Elaine is survived by her children, Billy Shaw, Jr., Casey Shaw and wife, Kim, Pennie Rosas and husband, Jeff; brothers, Bill Sutton and John Sutton; grandchildren, Cortney Yaremenko and husband, Eli, Taylor Scoggins and husband, Todd, Alexis Shaw, Morgan Key and husband, Cade, Madison Shaw, Jeffrey Rosas and wife, Rosie, and Rylee Rosas; and eight great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.The family would like to give a special thanks to those who cared for our mom in her final days.In lieu of flowers, memorials may in Elaine's name to Providence Hospice Place, 6700 Sanger Ave, Waco, TX, 76710.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
