Alejandro Benitez

January 29, 1964 - May 2, 2020

Alejandro Benitez Elizalde, 56, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Noon, Thursday, May 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Very Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday May 6, with Rosary at 7 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home. The wearing of masks is suggested and a limit of 60 persons will be allowed in the funeral home at this time. We shall continue to observe practices that protect everyone.

