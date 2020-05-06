Alejandro Benitez
January 29, 1964 - May 2, 2020
Alejandro Benitez Elizalde, 56, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Noon, Thursday, May 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Very Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday May 6, with Rosary at 7 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home. The wearing of masks is suggested and a limit of 60 persons will be allowed in the funeral home at this time. We shall continue to observe practices that protect everyone.
Please sign guest book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.