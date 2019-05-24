Charles P. BendyNov. 10, 1946 - May 20, 2019Charles P. Bendy passed away May 20, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

