James BellDec. 5, 1946 - Jun. 29, 2019James A. Bell, 72, of Hewitt, TX, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. A funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with Brother Billy Edwards officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Waco Memorial Park. A visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. James was born December 5, 1946, in McLennan County, to James C. and Wilma Bell. He graduated from Midway High School in 1965. James served in the Air Force for six years in Biloxi, MS, Glendale, AZ and Thule, Greenland. James retired from M&M Mars in Waco after 20 years of service. His hobbies included Golfing, Fishing, Pool, Dominos, Hand & Foot, and traveling with Annette.James and Annette are members of Brazos Meadows Baptist Church in Hewitt. The family would like to express their thanks to all the deacons and special friends there for their love and support through this difficult time.James was preceded in death by his parents.James is survived by his wife of 52 years Annette Bell; daughter, Lori Russell and spouse, Robert; granddaughters, Megan Rebando and Loren McAndrew; brother, Lon Bell; and many nieces and nephews.Special thanks to Providence Hospice staff: Chelle, Kimberley, Shirley, and all those that helped.Memorials may be made to Brazos Meadows or your favorite charity.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

