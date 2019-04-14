Jack BellNov. 13,1934 - April 5, 2019Jack A. Bell, of Fruita, Colorado passed from this life on April 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Bell was born in 1934 in Moody, Texas. He graduated from Moody High School, excelling in all sports. He joined the Army right out of high school and spent his time in Korea. Upon returning, he married Jeanette Lewis, of Moody. Mr. Bell graduated from the University of Texas, where he developed a long and lasting devotion to his "Texas Horns." He also held advanced degrees from Baylor University.After coaching several sports at various schools and being part of many winning seasons, he turned to administration. He became a junior high school principal, a high school principal and superintendent of Texas schools. He will be remembered by the many young lives he touched in his 35 years of service to the Texas Public school system.Mr. Bell is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jeanette; three children, Glen Bell (Holly) of Houston, Texas, Drs. Carol Bell Lybrook (Scott) of Fruita, Colorado, Rita Bell of Portland, Oregon; grandsons, Jake, Justin and Josh Lybrook; granddaughter, Dr. Rachel Giese; brother, Jerry Bell of Wimberley, Texas.His quick wit, his love of life and family, his almost encyclopedic memory and knowledge of sports, especially college football will be missed. Cremation has taken place and family services will be held at a later date in his hometown of Moody. Memorial donations may be made to HopeWest Hospice Care Center, 3090 North 12th Street #B, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.