Danelle Lytle BellMay 8, 1953 - April 27, 2019Danelle Lytle Bell, 65, of Riesel, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Scott and White Trauma Center in Temple.Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 9, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with burial to follow at Riesel Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
- Updated
San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones, back, makes a kick-save of a shot as defenseman Brent Burns, center, and Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog pursue the puck in the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 6, 2019, in Denver.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.