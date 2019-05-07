Danelle Lytle BellMay 8, 1953 - April 27, 2019Danelle Lytle Bell, 65, of Riesel, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Scott and White Trauma Center in Temple.Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 9, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with burial to follow at Riesel Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

