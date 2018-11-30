Charles E. BellAug. 12, 1946 - Nov. 27, 2018Charles E. Bell, 72, passed away at home on Monday, November 27, 2018 after a long illness.He is survived by his wife, Winola Bell; and seven children: Casimiur Bell, Kisha Russell, Karin Bell, Kathy Bell, Charles Bell, Winita Thomas, and Mechelle Johnson. He is also survived by his grandchildren and many other loved ones.Services will be at 12 p.m., Monday, December 3, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Viewing will be from 12 to 5 p.m., Sunday, December 2, at the funeral home. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home.See the full obituary at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

