Annie Mae BellJan. 15, 1920 - Feb. 10, 2020Annie Mae Bell passed away February 10, 2020. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, at Trinity AME. Burial at Little Tehuacana. Wake Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

