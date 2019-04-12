Andrew BellFeb. 7, 1951 - April 7, 2019Rev. Andrew Bell passed Sunday, April 7, 2019. Service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday April 13, at The Church on The Hill in Hillsboro. Interment to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Gholson TX. Dorsey Keatts-HillsboroSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

