Milford BehringerDec. 26, 1941 - Dec. 28, 2018Milford Behringer, 77 of Waco, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018 at a local hospital. Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Lake Shore Funeral Home. View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

