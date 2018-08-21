LeRoy BehringerSept. 16, 1932 - Aug. 18, 2018LeRoy Behringer, 85, of Gause, passed away, Saturday, August 18, 2018, in a Caldwell nursing and rehab facility. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 21, at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, with Brother Larry Blackmon officiating. Burial will follow in the Gause Cemetery.Mr. Behringer was born, September 16, 1932, in Mart to Henry A. and Theresa Augusta (Fenske) Behringer. He married Barbara Fuller Alford, October 31, 1964, and she preceded him in death in 2006. He retired from General Tire and became a rancher. He served in the U.S. Navy and the American Legion. He was a 50 year member of the Fidelis Masonic Lodge #1127, a member of the York Rite, the Scottish Rite, Ben Hur Shriner and the Royal Jester #115. He is survived by his step-son, Aaron Alford and wife, Betty, of Rockdale; sister, Margaret Scroggins and husband, Joe, of Watauga; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home2800 N Travis Ave.Cameron, TX 76520(254) 697-3661Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
