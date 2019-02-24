Connie Elizabeth BeesonJan. 23, 1964 - Feb. 21, 2019Connie Elizabeth Beeson, 55, of Bellmead, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Interment will follow in Chapel Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 25, at the funeral home.Mrs. Beeson was born on January 23, 1964 to J. T. and Barbara Ann (Ellis) Nipp in Lubbock, Texas. She married the love of her life, Larry Beeson and was a longtime resident of Waco. Mrs. Beeson loved flowers, shopping, traveling; but her true love was spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, John "Foy" Nipp.Survivors include her husband, Larry Beeson of Bellmead; sons, Shawn Lee Johnson, Michael Wayne Tye, Dewayne Tye and wife, Kristina, of Waco, and Christopher Smithson and wife, Marikika, of Waco; step-sons, Cory Wayne Beeson of Round Rock, Daniel Ray Beeson and wife, Jessica, of Corpus Christi; 37 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters, Carolyn Janek and husband, Robert, of Eddy, Carrie Roudabush and husband, Ron, of Bruceville, and Tanya Bonillas and husband, Andy, of San Antonio.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.