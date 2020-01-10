Kenneth BeeneMay 26, 1938 - Jan. 8, 2020Kenneth Rex Beene, age 81, of Abbott, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Friday, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott. Burial will follow at Fatima Cemetery near Abbott.Kenneth was born May 26, 1938 in Shiloh, the son of Rex and Alta (New) Beene. He attended schools in Shiloh and Mexia and was a 1956 graduate of Mexia High School. He then received his Bachelor's Degree Agriculture Science from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville in 1960 and later a Master's Degree in Education. On August 25, 1962 he was united in marriage to Bernice Pustejovsky in Abbott. Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard. Kenneth was a true servant leader and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott. He was a grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #2305 in West and later joining St. Wenceslaus Council #11230 in Abbott; 4th Degree member in the Monsignor George Doskocil Council #2391. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #478, Vocational Ag Teacher Association, Hill County Go Texan Committee, and KJT Society #107 in Abbott. He worked for Abbott Independent School District for 42 years before retiring in 2002. Kenneth enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, playing dominoes, playing cards, visiting with his former students, and riding around looking around at area farms and livestock. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann David.Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, Bernice Beene of Abbott; daughter, Donna Kay Ritchie and husband, Alan Sr., of Waxahachie; son, Kevin Beene of Abbott; brothers, Dan Beene and wife, Sally, of Mexia, and Bill Beene and wife, Pam, of Fairfield; sisters, Elaine Huckabee and Debbie Beil, both of Mexia; grandchildren, Lauren Ritchie, Alan Ritchie Jr. and wife, Erica, Hannah Keeler and husband, Garrett, Luke Ritchie, and Abigail Ritchie; great-grandson on the way; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a scholarship fund in Kenneth's name to the Abbott Ag Boosters, Post Office Box 37, Abbott, TX 76621.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Beene, Kenneth
Service information
Jan 11
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
601 Houston Street
Abbott, TX 76621
601 Houston Street
Abbott, TX 76621
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Jan 10
Rosary followed by visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
601 Houston Street
Abbott, TX 76621
601 Houston Street
Abbott, TX 76621
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Rosary followed by visitation begins.
