Carol Anne BeddingfieldApril 14, 1947 - Oct. 17, 2018Carol Anne Beddingfield, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in Bryan, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday afternoon, October 21, 2018, at Sardis Baptist Church, 14737 F.M. 1512, Jewett, Texas. Brother Leon Ross and Brother Jeremy Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow the services at Sardis Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Saturday evening, October 20, 2018, at Ricks-Bowers Funeral Home in Jewett, Texas.Mrs. Beddingfield was born in Dallas, Texas on April 14, 1947. She was the first child of parents Rex Sanders and Anna Belle Mathews Sanders.As a child, she attended school in Munich, Germany, Alamogordo, New Mexico, and Waco, Texas before her father retired from the Air Force and moved the family back home to Leon County, Texas. She attended Leon ISD from eighth grade until her graduation in 1965, then earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Sam Houston State University. She married Charles Robert "Bobby" Beddingfield, on January 28, 1966 at First Baptist Church in Jewett, Texas. In Jewett, they raised their three children, Jay Lynn Beddingfield, Jody Scott Beddingfield, and Jana Lea Beddingfield. Mrs. Beddingfield prematurely lost the love of her life when Bobby passed away on October 2, 1993.Mrs. Beddingfield was a lifelong educator. She taught for Leon ISD for 48 years before retiring in 2016. She also taught as an adjunct professor for Navarro College for approximately 28 years, including teaching a dual credit class at Leon ISD through the 2018 spring semester, making her entire tenure on the Leon ISD campus 50 years. She had a deep love for her students, quietly providing many meals, clothes, and transportation for kids who would have otherwise gone without. Mrs. Beddingfield was active in her community. She was a member of Sardis Baptist Church of Jewett, Texas and taught the adult Sunday School class at Sardis for nearly 50 years. She and Bobby were instrumental in starting the Jewett Public Library, an organization she continued to be involved with until she became ill. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Buffalo Chapter, #157, where she served as chapter treasurer for 35 years.Mrs. Beddingfield was preceded in death by both her father, Rex Sanders, and husband, Bobby Beddingfield. She leaves behind her mother, Anna Belle Sanders of Jewett, Texas; two sons, Jay Beddingfield and Tammy of Buffalo, Texas, and Jody Beddingfield and Jennifer of Longview, Texas, one daughter, Jana Beddingfield and Jay Goss of College Station, Texas; one brother, Rex "Butch" Sanders and Judy of College Station, Texas; and three sisters-in-law, Billie Wanda Johnson of Jewett, Texas, JoAnn Robinson of Franklin, Texas, and Nancy Beddingfield of Jewett, Texas. Grandchildren surviving are McKenzie Beddingfield, Jasey Beddingfield, Cole Beddingfield, and Jewel Beddingfield. She is also survived by step-grandchildren, Sarah Martin, Trent Martin, and Haley Martin; step-great-grandson, Kayden Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She will be dearly missed by her family.The family requests memorials be made to the Jewett Public Library, P.O. Box 926, Jewett, TX 75846.Please visit our website at www.bowersfuneralhome.net to sign the memorial guestbook or to leave a message for the family.Ricks-Bowers Funeral Home814 Main StreetJewett, Texas 75846(903) 626-5458Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
