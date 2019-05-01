Imogene BeckerDec. 23, 1931 - April 30, 2019Imogene Becker passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. No services will be held as she wished.Imogene was born December 23, 1931, in Limestone County, Texas. She retired from a telephone company after 33 years, serving in the Dallas Fort Worth area.She was preceded in death by her mother and father; daughter, Diane Rushin; son, Ronnie Becker; sister, Bobbie Blasingame; and brother, Wiley Suttle.She is survived by husband, Marvin Becker; brother, Cecil Suttle Jr. and wife, Charlene; sister-in-law, Joyce Suttle; stepson, Scot Becker and wife, Rebecca; grandsons, Garrett Becker and wife, Alex, and Cory Becker and fiancé, Crystal Patterson; great-grandson, Brooks Becker; and special niece, Donna Blasingame.The family wishes to thank Dr. David Fedro and Bluebonnet Home Health.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

