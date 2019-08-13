Randall Odis BeckSept. 12, 1945 - Aug. 11, 2019Randall Odis Beck passed away Sunday evening August 11, 2019, at the age of 73.Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, in the chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The memorial service will follow at 10:00 a.m., with the Rev. Eric Howell officiating.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

