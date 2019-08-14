Randall Odis BeckSept. 12, 1945 - Aug. 11, 2019Randall Odis Beck passed away Sunday evening, August 11, 2019, at the age of 73, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's. Visitation will be 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, in the chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The memorial service will follow at 10:00 a.m., with the Rev. Eric Howell of DaySpring Baptist Church.Mr. Beck was born September 12, 1945, in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of the late Odis and LaFern (Hoyler) Beck. The Beck family moved to Waco in 1948 when his dad became a golf pro at the new Ridgewood. Randy learned the game of golf from his dad and his brothers. In 1964, he graduated from Richfield High School where he was a member of the golf team. He graduated from Baylor in 1969 with a BBA. In 1968 Randy married Jeanita Robertson. He worked as a purchasing agent for Certainteed and retired as Director of Purchasing for McLennan County. He loved to play golf, hunt and fish. Randy was an avid Baylor sports fan.Survivors include his wife, Jeanita; daughter, Robin Killen (Patrick) of Sumter, SC; sons, Steve Beck and Ryan Beck (Heather) of Waco; grandchildren, Rebekah Killen, Mary Kate Killen, Ruthie Killen, Dax Hawkins, Julia Beck, and Ruby Beck; brothers, Gary Beck (Kay) and Roger Beck; sister, Sandi Snowden; nephews and a niece.Special thanks to Reggie Cobb.In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested the Michal J. Fox Foundation and The Methodist Children's Home for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at gracegardensfh.com.Through this site you are encourage to leave a condolence or fond memory about Randy.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
