Gerald Jake BechelMay 9, 1949 - July 23, 2018Gerald "Jerry" Jake Bechel, 69, of Hewitt, passed away, Monday, July 23, 2018, at his home.A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 27, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Wisconsin.Jerry was born, May 9, 1949, in Plum City, Wisconsin, to Jake Bechel and Lillian Schober Bechel. He grew up in Plum City and graduated from Plum City High School in May of 1967.Jerry was honorably discharged from United States Army on February 26, 1971 after serving two years. Thereafter, he was in various warehouse positions until partial retirement when he worked stocking shelves in retail industry. Due to cancer he was forced to stop working altogether.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Lillian Bechel; infant daughter, Gina; siblings, Kay Bechel (infancy) and Marjorie Bartok.Jerry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ramona Charlotte Moore Bechel of Hewitt; children, Jeffrey Bechel and wife, Jennifer, of Durand, Wisconsin, Rebecca Livingston of Phoenix, Arizona, Ruth Bechel and husband, Mike, of Menomonie, Wisconsin, Katrina George and husband, Vrail of Lorena, Rachel Torgerson and husband, Eric of Colfax, Wisconsin and Kimberly Sauseda and husband, Joe of Hewitt; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; siblings, Ken Bechel and wife, Diane of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, Sharon Helmueller and husband, Joe of River Falls, Wisconsin, Audrey Richardson and husband, Randy of Arkansaw, Wisconsin and Kay Hayden and husband, Dennis of Durand, Wisconsin; several nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Jerry's memory to Community Hospice of Texas (Providence Hospice) 6100 Western Place, Suite 105, Ft. Worth TX 76107 or at www.chot.orgThoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
