Florence BeaversDecember 16, 1946 - April 14, 2019Mrs. Florence "Flo" Beavers (née Falgoust) died peacefully after a long battle with cancer at her home on April 14, 2019 in Kiln, Mississippi, at the age of 72.Flo is survived by her husband, Jerry Beavers; children, Marie Beavers and Lee Beavers; grandchildren, Kealen Beavers, Zoey Beavers, and Emily Beavers all of Kiln, Mississippi; sister, Rosalie Joyce of Centerport, New York; brother and sister-in-law, William and Donna Falgoust of Harahan, Louisiana; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her mother and father, John Pierre Falgoust and Betty Aucoin, of New Orleans, Louisiana; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert Glenn and Jessie Beavers of Otto, Texas.Flo was born on December 16, 1946, in Pennsylvania, to Mr. and Mrs. John Pierre Falgoust. She married Jerry Beavers after meeting him in New Orleans in 1965. Over the first six years of their marriage, the couple welcomed two children into their home. Her children remember her as a kind, devoted, gentle and patient mother who encouraged them to pursue their dreams and goals.After moving to the Central Texas Area in 1968 and her children both in School, Flo began her 40 year career in banking with the majority of her career spent with Wells Fargo as a Financial Advisor. Flo retired from Wells Fargo March 31, 2017. She and Jerry retired to their dream home on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi.Flo was an accomplished baker/cook and enjoyed baking/cooking for her family and friends. She was a generous and giving individual who loved her family and was always very supportive of everyone in her life. She made every day very special for all the lives she touched.A graveside service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetary in Waco, Texas. Ann Moody will officiate the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Flo's life.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.