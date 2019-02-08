Jasper N. BeauchampAug. 15, 1918 - Feb. 6, 2019Jasper Newton "Chuck" Beauchamp, 100, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 11, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with The Rev. Jeremy Holt officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, 1423 Hwy 935, Durango, TX. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10, at the funeral home.Chuck was born August 15, 1918, to Jack and Essie Beauchamp. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the European Campaign receiving a bronze star, two silver stars and two purple hearts. He married Velma Mae Heathcoat in July 1945. He worked at General Tire for 36 years. He loved to dance and belonged to several senior dance clubs in central Texas.Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Essie; wife, Velma, of 67 years; and two sisters and three brothers.Chuck is survived by his two brothers, Bryan Beauchamp of Rosenthal, and Glen "Pop" Beauchamp of Lorena; one sister-in-law, Betty Beauchamp of North Carolina; son, Donald and wife, Dorothy of Spring; daughter, Linda Holt and husband, Ken, of Moody; son, Michael and wife, Leticia of Dallas; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger Avenue Waco, TX 76710, or Cogdell Memorial United Methodist Church, 1201 W Hwy 6, Waco, TX 76712.The family would like to thank Providence Hospice for the respect and love they showed our dad.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
