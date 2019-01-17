Loreda Jean BeatyJune 29, 1925 - Jan. 14, 2019Loreda Jean Beaty, 93, of Waco, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019 in Terrell, Texas. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Waco Memorial Park in Waco. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 18, 2019 at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.