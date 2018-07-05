Kori BeattyJan. 6, 1977 - June 28, 2018Kori Beatty, 41, passed away in China Spring, Thursday afternoon, June 28, 2108. A private memorial will be held at a later date.Korinne was born, January 6, 1977, in Santa Monica, California, to Suzanne and Ronald Kentfield. After attending University High School in Irvine, CA she joined her mom and stepfather in Waco in 1999. She married Timothy Aaron Beatty in 2004, and they made their home and created a family in China Spring.Warm, compassionate, and loving to all, Kori was truly a bright light. She raised the energy level everywhere she went, always making new friends all along the way. Ever creative and up for a challenge, she always had craft projects in process, and created joy all around her, whether playing disk golf, kayaking on the Brazos, or just "kicking back" with friends and family at home at the ranch. She nurtured that sense of adventure in her beloved children as well and was so kind-hearted that she could never turn down a stray seeking shelter. She paid close attention to the wonders in nature all around her and she pleased God by creating joy in everyone she touched with her vibrance. Kori remained upbeat and determined throughout an all-consuming and brutal three-year battle with leiomyosarcoma and now she is finally at peace. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Kentfield. She is survived by her mom, Suzanne Kentfield Wilson and stepdad, Charles Wilson; husband, Tim Beatty; son, Aaron; daughter, Amanda; sister, Katherine Kentfield; nieces, Samantha and Lilly Kentfield; her step-daughters, Taylor and Brittney Beatty; and step-granddaughter, Michelle Beatty. She will also be missed by her "adopted second mom," her mother-in-law, Sandra Beatty Guest; several brothers and sisters in-law and nieces and nephews on the Beatty side of the family; step-brother, Graham Wilson and wife, Jennifer; step-sister, Abigail Newton and husband, Charles Newton; and several nieces and nephews.A private ceremony will be held at a later date.The family asks that any memorials be made in the form of donations to Fuzzy Friends, 6321 Airport Rd, Waco, TX 76708 or to the National LeioMyoSarcoma Foundation (NLMSF.org)Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
