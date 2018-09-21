Thomas BeardNov. 10, 1953 - Sept. 19, 2018Thomas L. "Tommy" Beard, age 64, of Groesbeck, passed away, Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 21, in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mexia, with burial to follow in Thornton Cemetery.Groesbeck Funeral HomeSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

