Crystal Sue BealsFeb. 21, 1986 - Jan. 6, 2020Crystal Sue Beals, age 33, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery with Mr. Jerry Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the funeral home.Crystal was born to Rudy and Michelle (Betros) Juarez in Waco, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco and a MCC graduate. Crystal married her always and forever, the love of her life, Chris Beals on April 28, 2012 in Waco. They celebrated 18 wonderful years together. She enjoyed reading, doing art work, and especially spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her grandfather, George L. Betros; uncle, Sam Betros; and great-aunt, Okanee Wallace.Survivors include her loving husband, Chris Beals of China Spring; daughters, Samantha Beals and Layla Beals; son, Jaxon Beals; and daughter, Caitlyn Graves; parents, Rudy Juarez and Michelle Cleavelin and husband, Keith; sister, Jessica Phelan; brother, Jacob Culpepper; aunt, Maria Castilljas and husband, Robert; uncles, Robert Juarez and wife, Margerita, and Carlos Juarez and wife, Mary; grandparents, Sue Betros and Tomasa Juarez; in-laws, Rusty Beals and wife, Jeanne Beals; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
