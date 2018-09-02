Gloria Gamble BeadlesApril 10, 1937 - Aug. 18, 2018Gloria Beadles passed away peacefully in the care of the nurses at Providence Hospice Place, Saturday, August 18, 2018. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 5, at Waco Memorial Park, with Rev. David Cozart officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 4, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Gloria was born, April 10, 1937, in Sterling, Colorado, to Elsworth and Edna Schrader. Gloria dedicated her life to taking care of her family. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling, reading novels, collecting arrowheads, keeping up with her daily soap operas and spending valuable time with her family and friends. She loved Arizona and said it was her favorite place to visit because it was so beautiful.She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Donald James Gamble; her second husband, John Luther Beadles; and son, Ronald Gamble.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
