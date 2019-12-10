Jordan Lee BayerOct. 14, 1990 - Dec. 6, 2019Jordan Bayer passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Kevin Lentz officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Jordan was born October 14, 1990, in Waco, Texas, to Jerome "Jerry" and Kathy Bayer. He graduated from Robinson High School and attended Baylor University and MCC. He worked at Walmart Return Center. Jordan was very musically talented and played guitar, bass and trombone in the Trinity Lutheran Church Praise Team. He also had a strong affection for video games. While at Robinson High School, Jordan was a member of the "Pride of the Blue" marching band and played competitive tennis for the Robinson Rockets. During his time at Baylor, Jordan marched in the Golden Wave Band. He also enjoyed spending time with his cousins on many different adventures. Jordan made memories building Legos with his nephews.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Lillian Bayer; maternal grandfather, Erwin Abel; and cousin, Scott Abel.He is survived by his parents; maternal grandmother, Margaret Abel; brothers, Jerome Bayer and Jonathan Bayer and wife, Marcia; nephews, James Bayer, Titus Bayer, and Noah Bayer; niece, Hannah Bayer; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved and will miss him.Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Praise Team.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
