Herbert Austin BayerMay 23, 1949 - Dec. 29, 2018Herb Bayer, age 69, passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Gatesville.Herb was born on May 23, 1949 in LaPorte, Indiana and was raised by his grandparents, Austin and Mildred Bayer and later by his foster parents, Dale and Bernice Barkow. He graduated from LaPorte High School in 1967. Herb attended school at Indiana State University pursing a major in Business Management and a minor in Radio and Television. He made his way to Dallas where he spent many successful years in the gas, electric and water utilities business. His love for music inspired him to write his own music and share his self-taught talent with his family and friends. Herb was a patriot and would often volunteer to play taps for fallen heroes. While in Dallas, he also met Karen Derrick, the love of his life. They married on November 16, 1991 and moved back to her hometown of Gatesville to raise their boys.Herb's faith in the Lord Jesus Christ has been the foundation for his life. He was an active member at First Baptist Church of Gatesville. He was intentional about spreading the good news and never backed down from sharing his faith whether it was on a flight, while playing golf or with his doctors and nurses. Herb's love of Christ fueled his passion for Christmas. He loved surrounding himself and family with the Christmas spirit by painting Christmas villages. Despite any situation, Herb could always find the good and find a way to bring humor and joy to those around him.Herb is survived by his wife, Karen Bayer; twin sons, Austin and Derrick Bayer; and numerous friends and neighbors.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the scholarship fund for the boys at First National Bank, 3411 E. Main Street in Gatesville.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
