Bessie Baxter Sept. 16, 1929 - May 10, 2020 Bessie Baxter passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Graveside Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 22, at Oakwood Cemetery with Dr. Matt Snowden officiating. She will be in state at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home May 13 to 22, viewing by appointment. The Graveside Service will be both live-streamed and recorded on the WHB website. Bessie was born September 16, 1929, in Mexia, Texas, to O. I. and Bessie Dunkle. Bessie was educated at Gaston School in Joinerville, Texas, 1935 to 1942, graduated from Kilgore High School, 1946, attended Kilgore Junior College 1947 to 1948, and graduated from Baylor University with a BBA Degree in 1950. Bessie was married to Joe E. Baxter, Sr., of Waco, on August 6, 1949. She worked part-time for 40 years for the Center of Business and Economic Resources at Baylor Hankamer School of Business, compiling the Food Price Index. Both she and her husband, being graduates of Baylor University, were avid supporters of academics and sports, attending many activities at Baylor. She and her husband enjoyed many years of traveling around the world. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe E. Baxter, Sr.; and grandson, Christopher Connally. She is survived by daughter, Vickie Connally and husband, David, of Rockwall Texas; son, Jody Baxter and wife, Cynthia, of Santa Cruz, California; grandson, Shawn Connally of Galveston, Texas; granddaughters, Atea Baxter, and Danu Schoeck and husband, Jordan, of Santa Cruz; and three great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Austin and Jayda. Memorials may be made to Joe E. Baxter, Sr. and Bessie D. Baxter Endowed Scholarship Fund of Hankamer School of Business or George W. Truett Theological Seminary at Baylor University or Joe E. Baxter, Sr. and Bessie Dunkle Baxter Fund at Waco Foundation. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

