Sherry Jo BaxleyAug. 9, 1956 - April 13, 2019Sherry Jo Baxley was reunited with our Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 20, at OakCrest Funeral Home. All family, friends and acquaintances are invited to attend.She is survived by her loving husband, Steve; mother, Joann; sisters, Vicky Ishihara and Kathy Flores; children, Michelle Jackson, Lisa Payne, Michael Baxley, and Travis Baxley; many grand and great-grand children; several nieces; nephews; cousins; and countless friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

