George BatyFeb. 18, 1926 - Sept. 9, 2019George Washington Baty, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. Services will be 10:30 am Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Lester Adams officiating. Burial will be at Rosemound Cemetery.Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the funeral home.George was born February 18, 1926 in Ben Wheeler, Texas to Sam and Annie (Pomykal) Batey. He served in the Army and on December 23, 1946 he married Joyce Ellis. He was a dairy farmer all his life. He enjoyed coon hunting and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his son, Sam Roscoe; daughter, Donna Joyce Baty; one brother; and three sisters.Survivors include his daughters, Jackie Wiley and husband, Harold, Darlene Garner and husband, Gary, Faye Franklin and husband, Robert, and Doris Ballard and husband, Jimmy; sons, George Baty Jr. and wife, Millie, David Baty and wife, Carol, and James Baty; his sisters, Anna Lou Stone and husband, Gene and Irene Caddell and husband, James Lynn; 34 grandchildren; 71 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other extended family.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.