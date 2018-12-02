Carl J. BattsSept. 16, 1964 - Nov. 28, 2018Carl Jerome Batts, 54, of Waco entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 28, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 5 at 10 am at OakCrest Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 1 pm at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 4 from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home.Carl was born September 16, 1964 in Petersburg, VA to William and Eva Batts. He was the third of four children. Soon after graduating high school he joined the military and served an extraordinary career in the United States Air Force with the flight line. Planes were his passion.He married Phyllis A. Bullard and shared a lifetime of love for 34 years. To that union three children were born.Carl was a private person, soft spoken and low key. He did not want a lot of attention focused on his career life, he would rather you know that his greatest accomplishments were being a loving husband, great father and an excellent papa, which he mastered all. He was also a great pianist in which he gave all the credit for his talent to his beautiful mother Eva Batts. He loved his family and we loved him back.He was preceded in death by his father, William A. Batts, Jr.He is survived by his wife, Phyllis A. Batts; son, Avery M. Batts Sr. of Waco, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Michael J. Batts and Lanisha R. Buchanan-Batts of Waco, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Megan R. Batts-Ward and DanTay Ward, Sr and son, Douglas W. Perkins Jr of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Avery Jr, Mariah, Madilynn, Michael Jr and Phillip Batts of Waco, Tx; Eric Degrate Perkins of Waco, TX; Zoe' Perkins of Austin, TX; Dantay Jr and Destiney Ward of Waco, TX.Also, his mother, Eva R. Batts of VA; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Jack Hill of CA; brother and sister-in-law, William and Pat Batts of CA; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Vanisha Batts of VA; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins.Special extended family include Carolyn J. Fletcher of Waco, TX, Jerrid Fletcher of Ft. Worth, TX, and Shawntee Reed of CA.A special thank you is extended to Dr. Hitesh Singh and the overall staff at Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center (Waco, TX), Baylor Medical Center (Waco, TX), NP Annie Chang and the oncology unit nursing staff. Everyone was awesome, we had great care, felt love and compassion from all.We would also like to thank the medical teams at MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston, TX); Doctors, Donna Weber, Gregory Kaufman, Ginsu James, Stanley Nairan, Eric Pitts, Ken Ward and all staff that participated on the front lines and behind the scenes in Carl's care. You all did an excellent job. The care Carl received from everyone was as he stated "impeccable". It was just his time to rest. Thank you again.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.